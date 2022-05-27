Authorities searching for Grimes County woman missing since Thursday

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - A 48-year-old Grimes County woman was last seen on Thursday, May 26. County authorities say they believe Robin Gail Moran is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Moran was in the 5000 block of Carter Road in Waller. She has red hair, blue eyes, is 5′3″ and weighs about 125 pounds. Authorities say she could be in a 2014 white Dodge Ram P/U with the license plate HMW6345.

Anyone with information should contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

