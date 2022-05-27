Advertisement

Authorities searching for Grimes County woman missing since Thursday

Robin Moran, 48
Robin Moran, 48(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - A 48-year-old Grimes County woman was last seen on Thursday, May 26. County authorities say they believe Robin Gail Moran is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Moran was in the 5000 block of Carter Road in Waller. She has red hair, blue eyes, is 5′3″ and weighs about 125 pounds. Authorities say she could be in a 2014 white Dodge Ram P/U with the license plate HMW6345.

Anyone with information should contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

#EndangeredMissing The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the disappearance of 48 year old Robin...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Friday, May 27, 2022

