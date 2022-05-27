Advertisement

BTU shares new renderings for administration building

The new building is expected to break ground this fall.
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BTU is moving forward with plans to a new administration office. The utility presented new renderings at the recent city council meeting.

BTU plans to build a two story office building along Highway 6 near the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex and TxDOT. Groundbreaking on the $20 million project is expected to start this fall.

”This process has taken a lot of employee input, staff time and definitely working a lot with our architects to make a building that’s going to be very functional for the future that utilizes space you know in an efficient manner,” said David Werley, BTU Chief Business Officer.

Once construction starts, it’s expected to take 18 months to complete.

BTU has been in their current building since 1966.

