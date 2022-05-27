Advertisement

Cavalry wins home opener over Houston Sur 8-0

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC soccer team won its home opener Thursday night with an 8-0 win over Houston Sur at Edible Field.

Cavalry (1-1) set the tone early in the first half. Jordan Da Costa with an instep pass to David Imbert at the top of the 18′ line and he blast it past the Sur keeper for a 1-0 lead. Imbert would have a hat trick on the night with 3 goals.

The Cav will double its advantage later in the first half, Ivan Muanze-Bengono goes up high on the corner kick by Ethan Stevenson and heads it in.

Brazos Valley will travel down to Houston on Saturday night to continue USL 2 play and take on Houston Sur again. The match is slated for a 7 p.m. start.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Witnesses say the brawl began during a ceremony for Kindergarten students.
Brawl breaks out between parents at Fannin Elementary
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Fredrick Parnell, 19, and Donald Malveaux Jr., 17, are wanted on charges of aggravated assault...
Bryan police identify teens wanted in triple shooting investigation
It happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Red Robin Loop near Wildflower and Briarcrest Drive.
Burglar fires weapon at resident inside Bryan home

Latest News

Three Aggies advance to NCAA Championships on day two of NCAA West Preliminaries
2022 Brazos Valley high school baseball playoff pairings and results
2022 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings and results
Kerry Bamburg announcing he’s leaving Iola after 3 seasons on the sidelines