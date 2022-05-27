Cavalry wins home opener over Houston Sur 8-0

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC soccer team won its home opener Thursday night with an 8-0 win over Houston Sur at Edible Field.

Cavalry (1-1) set the tone early in the first half. Jordan Da Costa with an instep pass to David Imbert at the top of the 18′ line and he blast it past the Sur keeper for a 1-0 lead. Imbert would have a hat trick on the night with 3 goals.

The Cav will double its advantage later in the first half, Ivan Muanze-Bengono goes up high on the corner kick by Ethan Stevenson and heads it in.

Brazos Valley will travel down to Houston on Saturday night to continue USL 2 play and take on Houston Sur again. The match is slated for a 7 p.m. start.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.