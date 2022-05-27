Children’s store organizes baby formula donation, pickup for those in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local kids resale store is working to help parents who are struggling with the current baby formula shortage, but the formula is going fast.

“Yesterday we received three cases of one kind and then about seven cans of another kind,” Kid to Kid Store Manager, Sara O’Bannon, said. “We have distributed all of those as of this morning and currently are running very low.”

In just 24 hours, the store was left with one can. These are purely donations, and the store will work to get the cans to families who need it most.

O’Bannon, a mother herself, said one of the many issues babies face when a formula is changed, is stomach problems.

“[These are] hypoallergenic, this is hard to find and so being able to pass that along to a baby that needs that kind is very important, it’s going to help that baby to not have stomach issues, not have gas, not have to go to the doctor,” O’Bannon said.

Abigail Barreras is a first-time mom who had to give up dairy to breastfeed her daughter, Storie. Many of Storie’s friends rely on formula due to their dairy allergies too. This shortage has been a big conversation with area moms.

“A lot of them are on sensitive formula and they can’t find that, so their babies are having tummy issues which I know is horrible,” Barreras said.

Relief for parents struggling to find formula is on the way. A shipment from overseas landed in the U.S. this week, but the White House said those will be inspected before distribution.

Barreras said any community help is vital to parents.

“Any help at all has always been significant even if people didn’t realize it so especially in something so big as formula and food like feeding your baby, that’s a big deal. And I really appreciate that there’s people out there that want to help other mommas,” she said.

Kid to Kid is relying on donations in order to provide formula to families in need. If you have an unopened can of baby formula you do not need, it can be dropped off to Kid to Kid located at 910 N Earl Rudder Fwy, Suit 350.

If you are in need of formula, Kid to Kid will keep Facebook updated with the inventory.

