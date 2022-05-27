Advertisement

Families and friends celebrate as Bryan ISD graduates walk the stage

By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD graduation ceremonies began Thursday, and graduates were celebrated as they walked across the stage.

The ceremony for Mary Catherine Harris School was packed, with a large group watching via live stream in the lobby of the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center.

Antranetta Allen is the mother of graduate, Keelun Owens, who already has his next step in the works.

“I’m so happy for him because he is graduating high school and when he’s done he’s actually in truck driving right now, he has three weeks before he’s done with that. So I’m so proud of him because he has worked very hard all year long so I am so happy to see him graduate and walk across the stage and receive his diploma,” Allen said.

A large group was in attendance to celebrate Owens’ graduation including Kenzie Owens, Devin Lister, Zeven and Zion McMarion.

Throughout the weekend, Bryan ISD will host three more graduations.

