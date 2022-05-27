Millions traveling over Memorial Day Holiday, despite record high gas prices

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While millions of Texans will be hitting the highway for the Memorial Day weekend, others are cutting back because of sky-high gas prices.

“It’s affecting everybody and it’s a crunch on everybody” said Bryan resident Walter Ward. “It’s unbelievable.”

With 2.8 million Texans hitting the road this weekend, many see the high fuel prices as nothing but money up-in-smoke.

“It’s about right at $150 to fill my truck up right now so that’s one reason why we ain’t going anywhere,” said Ward.

It’s worse for those who driver diesel-powered vehicles. A diesel driver we spoke with at a College Station gas station said he’s spending up to $160 on a tank and plans to head to Dallas for the Memorial Day weekend.

“That’s a 5% increase last year and it’s also pretty close to the record which was set back in 2019 which was 3.1 million Texans that were driving,” said Daniel Armbruster, with AAA Texas, “we’ll still see many people on the roadways.”

AAA says prices aren’t dropping anytime soon.

“With demand on the rise and also more people traveling as well as the volatility going on in the financial markets we could continue to see gas prices rise.”

It’s no wonder why drivers like Ward are trying to cut back on daily trips, while still planning summer travel.

“I think some people will still travel. People I think you know still want to do what they want to do and had planned to do even though gas prices are up,” said Ward.

Of course, it could always be worse.

In California the average cost of a gallon of gas is just under $6.08 according to AAA.

The average here in Texas is $4.25.

You can also find the cheapest gas in the B-CS area by visiting our KBTX Pump Patrol page.

Millions of Texans are hitting the road Memorial Day weekend while others scaling back trips due to sky high gas prices. I have details at 6 and 10. @aaatexas @hfallskbtx @KBTXRusty @KBTXKarla @joshgorbutt @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/y9uKOmtMcG — Clay Falls (@ClayFalls) May 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.