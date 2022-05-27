New water tower coming to Bryan’s west side
Published: May. 27, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is moving forward with plans to build a new water tower on the city’s west side.
City staff gave an update at their meeting on Friday.
They are currently looking at eight design options for how the 190 foot water tower would look. Construction is expected to take 15 months and cost $7 million. It will be built near Chick Lane between Leonard Road and West Villa Maria Road.
The city is expected to choose a final design style this summer.
