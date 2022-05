THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Thorndale Independent School District is celebrating the retirement of two employees.

Mrs. Laurie Niemtschk and Mrs. Glenda Merz are retiring after 30 years at the district.

In a social media post, Thorndale ISD thanked Niemtschk and Merz for their service and the difference they have made in so many lives.

Thank you to Mrs. Laurie Niemtschk and Mrs. Glenda Merz for 30 years of service at Thorndale ISD! You each have made a difference in so many lives and will be dearly missed! Happy Retirement!!! Posted by Thorndale ISD on Friday, May 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.