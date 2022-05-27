Three Aggies advance to NCAA Championships on day two of NCAA West Preliminaries

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s track & field team qualified three athletes to the NCAA Championships in Eugene on June 8-11, while nine Aggies advanced to Saturday’s NCAA West Preliminary quarterfinals, Thursday night at John McDonnell Field.

Freshmen duo Lianna Davidson and Katelyn Fairchild punched tickets to the NCAA Championships after recording top five finishes in the javelin. Davidson led the way as the second-best qualifier with a mark of 179-11/54.85m, while Fairchild landed at 171-9/52.35m as the fifth best qualifier.

Deborah Acquah earned a trip to Eugene after finishing as the top qualifier in the long jump at 21-10/6.65m (-0.4w), marking the third year to advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the senior.

Senior Deshae Wise highlighted the night on the track advancing in the 100m hurdles at 13.05 (0.6w) and winning her heat in the 400m hurdles at 56.65. Senior Kaylah Robinson equaled the fastest overall qualifying time in the 100m hurdles after winning heat five at 12.95 (0.0w).

Four Aggies moved on in the 400m, including sophomore Charokee Young (51.04), junior Tierra Robinson-Jones (51.54) and freshman Kennedy Wade (53.12) earning automatic qualifying spots after placing top three in their heats, respectively. Senior Jaevin Reed qualified by time after clocking 53.27.

Sophomore Laila Owens and junior Jania Martin each earned lanes to Saturday’s 200m quarterfinals after recording top three finishes in their respective races. Owens finished second in heat two at 23.06 (-0.1w), while Martin placed third in heat three at 23.54 (-0.4w).

Senior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete cruised to a second place finish in heat three of the 800m earning the automatic qualifying spot at a time of 2:05.04.

Action goes back to the men’s side as day three continues with the high jump at 2:30 p.m. and the 4x100m at 5 p.m.

