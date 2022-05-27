Weekend Gardener: Visiting Master Gardener ‘Demonstration Idea Gardens’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The summer season will mean more traveling for a lot of people. This week, Jayla Fry with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says there are plenty of green spaces for you to stop, stretch your legs, and learn more about possible gardening options for your home.

Fry says there are 115 county Master Gardener programs across Texas.

“In those counties, most all of them have at least one, sometimes they have many gardens just like this, that anyone can stop in and just go wander around, get ideas for your yard. And there are often lots and lots of educational pieces that you can find,” she said during an interview at the Demonstration Idea Garden located on Highway 21 in Bryan.

“So visit txmg.org and then there’s the entire list of all the Master Gardener programs that will take you to their demonstration gardens,” said Fry. “Map your course early, and then go check out those counties that you’ll be going through, and that will give you an opportunity to stop take a break, stretch your legs if you’ve been in the car for a while and then just enjoy time there in the garden.”

