Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Espresso

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Espresso is our Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for May 27, 2022. Espresso is a female lab mix and is believed to be four or five years old.

Espresso is very laid back and friendly. Aggieland Humane says she’s as beautiful inside as she is outside.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

