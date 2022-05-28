Advertisement

Aggies beat Alabama to advance to SEC Tournament Semifinals

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Alabama (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Alabama 12-8 Friday night at the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. With the win, the Aggies move on to the tournament semifinals to face the winner of the Florida vs Alabama elimination game that will be played Saturday morning.

The Aggies committed four errors in the first two innings of the game and trailed 6-1 after four innings. In the fifth inning, Dylan Rock hit a three-run homer to cut the Alabama lead to 6-4. Rock drove in four runs in the game. In the sixth inning, Kole Kaler tied the game with a single that drove in two runs. Rock was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give Texas A&M the lead.

Kaler added to the lead in the seventh inning with an RBI single to center field. Trevor Werner hit a three-run home run to give the Aggies an 11-6 lead. Alabama would score two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Brett Minnich capped off the scoring with an RBI double.

Texas A&M’s semifinal game on Saturday is scheduled for a 4:30 pm start. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

