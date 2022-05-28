Calvert hires new head football coach

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert ISD Superintendent Dr. Thyrun Hurst announced the hiring of Josh Hayes as the Trojans’ next head football coach.

Hayes comes to Calvert from Parkview Christian in Waco, where he was the head football coach and athletic director for the past three years. His team made the TCAF state semifinals in 2020, the same year Parkview Christian played Calvert in week two and got shut out 46-0. Hayes said he had the opportunity to see firsthand that year how tough of a team the Trojans can be. Before coaching at Parkview Christian, Hayes was an assistant for two years at Mt. Calm, and in total brings seven years of coaching six-man football to Calvert with him.

Hayes replaces Michael Thomas, who led the Trojan football team in 2021 and was the head boys’ basketball coach at Calvert for the past three years.

Calvert ISD also recently hired a new head boys’ basketball coach to replace Thomas, Eddie Walker. Dr. Thyrun Hurst is excited about the direction the Torjans’ programs are headed. He said they are fortunate to have secured these two positions and are looking forward to a spectacular year in sports.

