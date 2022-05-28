Advertisement

Dealing with kids’ anxiety after Uvalde shooting

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As parents attempt to make sense of the tragedy in Uvalde, their kids may be struggling with how to cope with news of the shooting.

Annmarie MacNamara, Assistant Professor in Texas A&M University’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, joined First News at Four to share signs of anxiety parents should watch out for.

For any parents who are still hesitant to speak to their children about the deadly shooting, MacNamara says “it’s good to open the lines of communication to signal to our children that we are there if they want to talk.”

Of course, the conversation will only open up more questions and feelings, though kids might be hesitant to open up, so parents should be ready to read their child’s cues.

If they seem kind of down or angry, “you can do anything from just sit with them so that you’re there if they want to talk about anything, or maybe they just want a hug depending on their age and how much they’re ready to engage,” explained MacNamara.

Parents can also take a more direct approach and ask kids if they have any questions about their conversation.

For signs of anxiety in kids, MacNamara tells parents to trust their instincts.

For example if “you know [your child] is normally quite talkative but now they’re kind of shy or they’re normally very easygoing and now they’re kind of being angry or acting out” take notice.

Whatever is off from a child’s baseline is important to pay attention to because they may be struggling.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say the brawl began during a ceremony for Kindergarten students.
Brawl breaks out between parents at Fannin Elementary
Robin Moran, 48
Authorities searching for Grimes County woman missing since Thursday
Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 5/27
Friday Evening Weather Update 5/27
Gas prices are at record high levels for the Memorial Day Holiday.
Millions traveling over Memorial Day Holiday, despite record high gas prices
AAA says 2.8 million Texans will travel.
Millions traveling over Memorial Day Holiday, despite record high gas prices
Groundbreaking is expected this fall.
BTU shares new renderings for administration building