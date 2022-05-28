First named system forms in the Pacific, forecasters monitoring the Southern Gulf

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thirteen days after the official start of the Eastern Pacific season, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories and forecasts for Tropical Storm Agatha. This tropical system is expected to become a high-end Category 1 or low-end Category 2 hurricane before making landfall in Southern Mexico Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Agatha is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in Southern Mexico late Monday / Early Tuesday (KBTX)

There is an increased risk of tropical-storm-force and hurricane-force winds along portions of the Southern Mexican coast in the next two to three days. A hurricane watch has been issued from Salina Curz to Punta Maldonado. Heavy rain starting as early as Sunday will pose a threat of flash flooding and mudslides through mid-week.

Tropical Storm #Agatha is on a strengthening trend and is forecast to be a hurricane on Sunday when it nears southern Mexico. Here are the latest Key Messages on the storm. For more, visit https://t.co/Oy8uof9ldM pic.twitter.com/jN6f3xqnMo — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) May 28, 2022

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the Southern Gulf of Mexico for low-end development chances in the first days of June (KBTX)

As the remnant area of low pressure drifts over the narrow width of Southern Mexico, it will have the opportunity to drift into the Southern Gulf of Mexico by mid-week. Due to this, the National Hurricane Center has marked the Bay of Campeche as an area of interest for potential tropical development over the next five days. According to the agency:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the southern part of the Bay of Campeche by the middle of the week. Afterward, some gradual development is possible while the system drifts generally eastward.

Regardless of development, a blocking area of high pressure is expected to center over Mexico and West Texas by mid-to-late week. With a northerly flow in the atmosphere, the path to Texas for any sort of tropical activity or moisture is also blocked. While uncertain if this would become the first tropical system for the Atlantic basin, this area of low pressure is anticipated to either swivel south back into Mexico or eastbound in the Southern Gulf during the first days of June.

If this were to become a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, it would be named Alex. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins Wednesday.

