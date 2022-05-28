Advertisement

Franklin baseball heads to the Regional Finals for the first time in school history

Franklin beats Central Heights, 3-0.
Franklin beats Central Heights, 3-0.(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions take down Central Heights, 3-0, to advance to the Regional Finals at Madisonville High School.

No. 4 Franklin went into today’s math up leading No.7 Central Heights 1-0 after a 2-0 win Thursday night.

The Lions took an early 1-0 lead after Blake Autrey brought home Eric Gomez with a single in the second inning. In the following inning, Gomez got a single of his own driving home Cort Lowry to give the Lions a 2-0 lead. With the bases loaded in the 5th, a hit batman gives Franklin their final run to go up 3-0.

Dylan Rhoden threw the final out in the top of the 7th, ending the Blue Devils season and sending the Lions to their first Regional Final school history.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
Robin Moran, 48
Authorities searching for Grimes County woman missing since Thursday
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness

Latest News

Track & Field Advance Six Aggies, 4x400m Relay to Conclude Men’s Action at NCAA West Preliminary Rounds
Texas A&M Golf
Aggies Complete Day One at NCAA Championships
Aggies beat Alabama to advance to SEC Tournament Semifinals
Cavalry wins home opener over Houston Sur 8-0