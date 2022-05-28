Franklin baseball heads to the Regional Finals for the first time in school history

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions take down Central Heights, 3-0, to advance to the Regional Finals at Madisonville High School.

No. 4 Franklin went into today’s math up leading No.7 Central Heights 1-0 after a 2-0 win Thursday night.

The Lions took an early 1-0 lead after Blake Autrey brought home Eric Gomez with a single in the second inning. In the following inning, Gomez got a single of his own driving home Cort Lowry to give the Lions a 2-0 lead. With the bases loaded in the 5th, a hit batman gives Franklin their final run to go up 3-0.

Dylan Rhoden threw the final out in the top of the 7th, ending the Blue Devils season and sending the Lions to their first Regional Final school history.

