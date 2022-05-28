Free Music Friday: Morgan Ashley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Country artist Morgan Ashley joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

She performed her song “Warning Label.”

Morgan got her start performing at her local FFA chapter’s talent show. After seeing other performers play the guitar she knew she had to learn too.

Ashley’s new release “Warning Label” is her seventh radio single. She wrote the song with a friend who had just gotten out of a toxic relationship, though Ashley believes most people can relate to the song’s message.

Morgan Ashley will be performing Friday, May 27 at Century Square at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, May 28 at the A&M Hotel at 7 p.m.

Find out more about Ashley on her website.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.