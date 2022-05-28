Honoring fallen military as Memorial Day approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Memorial Day approaches, The Museum of the American G.I. has already started honoring fallen soldiers and the public is invited.

The museum is home to memorabilia from the wars America participated in. But the space takes on a greater meaning when memorial day is around.

“A lot of people tend to forget that freedom is not free, and so those that have sacrificed their lives, given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom deserve to be remembered and honored and even though they should be done every day, we should remember these hero’s, it’s always nice to set a time, a special part of the year, to honor them and to remember them and to remember their families and the people they left behind,” says Museum Assistant Director Rebecca Zeitler.

On Sunday at 3:00 p.m. the museum will hold a 21-gun salute. This will be done with an Armored Support Group and 105-millimeter Howitzers. They have also placed a memorial of crosses on the front lawn, honoring fallen soldiers.

Zeitler said taking a moment to remember fallen heroes and learn about U.S. history is an educational way to have fun with kids.

“It’s a nice way to kind of like kick off the summer sort of but also give time to remember those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” she said.

Attendees can take time to learn about individual soldiers, which is exactly with 8th grader Mary White did. While exploring, she also learned new information.

“I was up [stairs] looking at the uniforms and learning that they had all sorts of different kinds of uniforms for different things. I kind of thought they all wore the same thing all the time,” White said. “I really think it’s important to honor people that served in the military, and I saw [the] Vietnam exhibit over there and I spent some time reading names and just appreciating kind of how they served and died for us so that we can be free.”

6th grader Jadon White and 11th grader Kyle Workman were also exploring the museum. They encouraged others to check it out and were surprised themselves about what was there.

“It’s really good to come out here and honor the people that served,” Workman said. “Some of these guns on these tanks are just really immaculate and they’re really really cool.”

The Museum of the American G.I. is open from Wednesday to Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.