Aggies Vault Up Leaderboard at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team jumped up seven spots on the leaderboard after carding a 7-over 287 Saturday in the second round of play at the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club.

For the tournament, the Aggies are tied for 17th at 27-over and are two shots off the cutline for 15th and five shots out of eighth place. No. 1 Oklahoma paces the field at 2-over as No. 3 Vanderbilt (+4), No. 2 Oklahoma State (+6), No. 5 North Carolina (+9) and No. 6 Pepperdine (+16) round out the top five.

“It was a good round. The guys did a good job and fought the whole day,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “They knew what we needed to do. They are a little disappointed they didn’t finish it up a little better, but this is where we are at. We are going to have to play a great round tomorrow. If we play a round of golf where we take advantage of some of the good things that happen and minimize our mistakes, then we are going to have a chance. The golf course is unforgiving. We just have to battle and do what we have done all year in fight for every shot. This group has done a lot of great things and we have fought from behind before. I know they have it in them to play a great round of golf tomorrow.”

Sam Bennett paced the Aggies on day two as the Madisonville, Texas, native shot an even-par 70. After finishing the back nine at 3-over, Bennett was bogey-free on the front and registered three-consecutive birdies on holes 3, 4 and 5. The senior sits in a tie for 53rd at 7-over.

Daniel Rodrigues is tied for 42nd at 6-over and was 2-over in the second round. William Paysse is tied for 65th at 8-over, Walker Lee is tied for 85th at 10-over, and Phichaksn Maichon is tied for 109th at 12-over.

The Maroon & White tee off the third round at 1:20 p.m. and are paired with No. 10 Florida and No. 11 Georgia Tech. Live scoring can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).