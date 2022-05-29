Advertisement

Bennett, Lee Named to PING All-Central Region Team

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M men’s golfers Sam Bennett and Walker Lee garnered PING All-Central Region honors, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Sunday.

The honor is the second for Lee, who previously was named to the team in 2020, and the third-consecutive for Bennett.

Bennett, who was named the Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year, entered the NCAA Championships with a 69.85 stroke average, which is on pace to the break the school’s single-season record. Earlier in the spring, he won his fourth-career individual title after shooting 18-under, the second-lowest score in school history, at the Louisiana Classics.

Lee captured two individual titles at the Marquette Intercollegiate and Aggie Invitational, leading the Aggies to victory in both tournaments. The Houston native holds a 70.54 stroke average and played in every tournament this season. The left-hander has racked up seven top-10 finishes in 2021-22, and helped the Aggies qualify for the NCAA Championships after finishing fourth at the NCAA Bryan Regional.

The Aggies tee off in the third round of the NCAA Championships on Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

