College Station sees lifeguard shortage for second year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It may be harder to go to a community pool this summer due to a nationwide lifeguard shortage. The American Lifeguard Association reported that the shortage could prevent about a third of the 309,000 pools across the U.S. from opening.

College Station has been impacted by the shortage as it has had to modify the public swim schedule for the Cindy Hallaran Pool. It was scheduled to open May 31 but will now be closed on weekdays until June 13.

The City of College Station’s recreation manager Ana Romero said the city is in need of 25-35 certified lifeguards. She said the shortage has been a trend since last year.

“We’ve seen little by little that there is less lifeguards that are certified out there, and there might be people that are very good with their swimming skills and they have been lifeguards before but current lifeguards that are certified, we do have a really big shortage,” Romero said.

If you’re interested in becoming a College Station lifeguard, the city is paying for the certification. The certification process lasts about a week, and you have to be 16 years old or older to apply. You can find more information on applying here along with the current city pool hours.

Adamson Lagoon reopened Saturday, and Cindy Hallaran passes will be honored there during the modified hours.

