CSPD: Woman charged with fraud after she’s caught with stolen IDs, bank cards, checks

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman is facing multiple charges including fraud after police found her in possession of several stolen items.

Police said in an arrest report they were serving an arrest warrant for Madison Brown, 25, on Saturday at a motel on Texas Avenue when they found the items in her purse.

In Brown’s purse police found at least a stolen items including a driver’s license, Visa Cards, Master Cards, checks, a social security card, and bank debit cards.

In a bag that also belonged to Brown, police said they found social security information forms, numerous checks, and a deceased person’s state documents.

Brown remains in the county jail on bonds totaling more than $18,000.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.