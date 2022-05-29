Ethan Stevenson Scores Cavalry FC Another Victory Against Houston Sur

HOUSTON (May 28, 2022) - The Cavalry FC squared off against AC Houston Sur for the 2nd time in three days, this time the Cavalry were on the road at Spoor Field in south Houston. The Cavalry came into the match with a record of 1-1 and AC Houston Sur with a record of 0-4. The most recent matchup between the two clubs, only three days ago on Thursday, May 26 was an absolute stampede, as the Cavalry claimed a dominant 8-0 home opener victory.

The Cavalry wasted no time getting back into their offensive rhythm with forward Ethan Stevenson finding the back of the net twice in the first 20 minutes of the match. His first goal came only seven minutes into the game off an assist from David Imbert, Imbert’s 2nd of the season, Stevenson netted his 2nd shortly thereafter thanks to a beautiful assist from Joe Restani.

The Cavalry reserves were able to stretch their legs and play a majority of the 2nd half thanks to the 2-0 lead after the 1st 45 minutes of the match. One of those substitutions, Abel Gebrekiros, extended the lead to 3-0 in the 72nd minute from a deflection off the Houston Sur goalkeeper. With Niklas Neumann in goal, the Cavalry defense held Houston Sur to their 2nd shutout game of the week. Late game substitution to the Cavalry backline, Henry Bruer had a stellar performance with numerous beautiful deep ball passes to halt the Houston Sur attack and launch Cavalry counterattacks.

The Cavalry, now 2-1, have a week break until they face off against AC Houston Sur again for the 3rd match in a row and look to continue their dominance against the now 0-5 club. That match will take place back at Spoor Field in Houston at 7:00 p.m. on June 4th. The Cavalry are back at Edible Field on June 11th to start a three-game home stretch against the AHFC Royals.

For tickets and information on the Cavalry 2022 season, go to https://www.bvcavalryfc.com/ or call (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Cavalry, follow the team on social media at facebook.com/BVCavalryFC, Twitter @BVCavalryFC and Instagram @bvcavalryfc.