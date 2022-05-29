Flags placed on final resting place of Brazos County veterans in honor of Memorial Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Sunday afternoon, community members and several veterans organizations placed flags on the graves of the fallen at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station.

Over 1,000 flags donated by the National Sojourners will be placed at the Aggie Field of Honor and Memorial Cemetery on Sunday and the College Station Cemetery on Monday.

The National Sojourners, Brazos Valley Chapter, started the flag placements in the 1980′s as a simple gesture to honor and respect those fallen in service to our country and others overcome by the weight of time. The group says their commitment affirms that none are forgotten, but gently remembered.

If It doesn’t make your heart swell with pride then I wouldn’t be out here,” said Randal Smallwood, President-Elect Commander of Hereos National Sojourners, Brazos Valley Chapter. “I just think it’s the least we can do for these people that took an oath to give, as up to, and including their life for our freedom and I think we owe this to them, the very minimum thing we owe to them.

The National Sojourners, Brazos Valley Chapter is inviting everyone to help place flags in the College Station Cemetery Monday, May 30, at 8:15 am. The College Station Cemetery is located at 2630 Texas Avenue South, College Station.

"For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue."- James A. Garfield.

Fallen veterans across the Brazos Valley are being honored today ahead of Memorial Day. More tonight on KBTX News at Ten. pic.twitter.com/dJ662Yihp4 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 29, 2022

