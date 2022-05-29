Flags placed on final resting place of Brazos County veterans in honor of Memorial Day
The U.S. flags are placed on Memorial Day to honor those who served in the military for our country and in respect to acknowledge that the veterans’ contributions to our national security are appreciated and to underscore the fact that all those who served have sacrificed and done their duty.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Sunday afternoon, community members and several veterans organizations placed flags on the graves of the fallen at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station.
Over 1,000 flags donated by the National Sojourners will be placed at the Aggie Field of Honor and Memorial Cemetery on Sunday and the College Station Cemetery on Monday.
The National Sojourners, Brazos Valley Chapter, started the flag placements in the 1980′s as a simple gesture to honor and respect those fallen in service to our country and others overcome by the weight of time. The group says their commitment affirms that none are forgotten, but gently remembered.
If It doesn’t make your heart swell with pride then I wouldn’t be out here,” said Randal Smallwood, President-Elect Commander of Hereos National Sojourners, Brazos Valley Chapter. “I just think it’s the least we can do for these people that took an oath to give, as up to, and including their life for our freedom and I think we owe this to them, the very minimum thing we owe to them.
The National Sojourners, Brazos Valley Chapter is inviting everyone to help place flags in the College Station Cemetery Monday, May 30, at 8:15 am. The College Station Cemetery is located at 2630 Texas Avenue South, College Station.
