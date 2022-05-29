Advertisement

Franklin softball advances to state tournament

By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin softball team beat Lorena 4-2 in the deciding game three of their regional final series at Getterman Stadium in Waco Saturday night.

Traci Lowry’s three-run double in the 4th inning helped Franklin pull away. The Lady Lions got on the board first in the first inning with an RBI single from Kaylin Ortner. Lorena answered in the second inning with an RBI to tie things 1-1.

Franklin wins the best of three series 2-1 to advance to next week’s UIL Class 3A State Tournament for the first time since 2004.

