Gym goers participate in “Murph” workout ahead of Memorial Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Memorial Day approaches, many gym-goers, veterans and first responders are honoring servicemen and servicewomen with a special workout. It’s called the “Murph,” and College Station’s Sawed-Off CrossFit was one of many facilities that participated Saturday.

The workout is in honor of Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy who was killed in Afghanistan June 28, 2005. He was 29 years old. While in the Navy, he named one of his favorite workouts “Body Armor,” which is now known as “Murph.”

It includes a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another 1-mile to finish the workout. Murphy used to wear a 20 Ib vest when doing the workout, which is optional for those who complete it now.

Sawed-Off CrossFit’s co-owner and coach Terrance Smith said the workout isn’t about beating a personal record. It’s about honoring those who have paid the ultimate price and those currently serving.

“We tell people before they start this workout that a hero workout is not about you,” Smith said. “This is the workout that you put your ego aside, you put your pride aside when you do the right thing for the right reasons.”

This is not a workout that should be done daily, according to Smith. He said this should be reserved for once or twice a year.

