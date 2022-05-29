Advertisement

Gym goers participate in “Murph” workout ahead of Memorial Day

The "Murph" workout was named after Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy who died in Afghanistan June 28,...
The "Murph" workout was named after Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy who died in Afghanistan June 28, 2005.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As Memorial Day approaches, many gym-goers, veterans and first responders are honoring servicemen and servicewomen with a special workout. It’s called the “Murph,” and College Station’s Sawed-Off CrossFit was one of many facilities that participated Saturday.

The workout is in honor of Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy who was killed in Afghanistan June 28, 2005. He was 29 years old. While in the Navy, he named one of his favorite workouts “Body Armor,” which is now known as “Murph.”

It includes a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another 1-mile to finish the workout. Murphy used to wear a 20 Ib vest when doing the workout, which is optional for those who complete it now.

Our 8 & 10 a.m. class honoring fallen soldiers and first responders through our annual Memorial Day Murph workout. 🇺🇸

Posted by Sawed-Off CrossFit on Saturday, May 28, 2022

Sawed-Off CrossFit’s co-owner and coach Terrance Smith said the workout isn’t about beating a personal record. It’s about honoring those who have paid the ultimate price and those currently serving.

“We tell people before they start this workout that a hero workout is not about you,” Smith said. “This is the workout that you put your ego aside, you put your pride aside when you do the right thing for the right reasons.”

This is not a workout that should be done daily, according to Smith. He said this should be reserved for once or twice a year.

To learn more about the workout, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
Robin Moran, 48
Authorities searching for Grimes County woman missing since Thursday
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited

Latest News

The City of College Station is in need of 25-35 certified lifeguards.
College Station sees lifeguard shortage for second year
Saturday Evening Weather Update 5/28
Saturday Evening Weather Update 5/28
Businesses send in snacks to Bryan PD
Treat of the Day: Bryan Police Department gets donated snacks and drinks
Eight designs are being considered.
New water tower coming to Bryan’s west side