Man dies after being shot earlier this month on Anita Street in Bryan

The victim was one of two people shot in the early morning hours of May 15 in a residential area of Bryan.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX that one of two people shot earlier this month on Anita Street has passed away.

Felipe Robles, Jr., 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital, officials confirm.

Robles was injured around 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, May 15 in the 1800 block of Anita Street.

A second person was shot but that victim has been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made in the case and a motive has not been revealed.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in regards to this incident, please contact the Bryan Police Department.

