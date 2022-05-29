Advertisement

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was has been sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years. (WMUR via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was has been sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years.

Thirty-two-year-old Armando Barron was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder. The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

A judge imposed that sentence Friday plus additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes including kidnapping, solicitation and assault.

Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault (pictured) to a park after discovering he had been texting his wife in 2020.(Source: NH State Police, WMUR via CNN)

Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault to a park after discovering he had been texting his wife in 2020.

Britany Barron testified that after her husband fatally shot Amerault, she was forced to drive to a remote campsite and decapitate him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

