Museum of the American G.I. honors the fallen with a 21-howitzer salute

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Museum of the American G.I. held its annual 21-howitzer salute to honor the fallen soldiers in the United States ahead of Memorial Day.

Over 100 people attended the special ceremony that started off with a visit to the Museum of the American G.I., followed by the playing of the National Anthem.

Leisha Mullins, the museum’s executive director gave a brief history lesson honoring the more than one million men and women who gave their lives in service of the United States.

According to the Museum of the American G.I. 116, 516 died in World War I, 405,399 died in World War II, 36,516 died in The Korean War, 58,209 died in The Vietnam War, died in The Persian Gulf War and, 6,894 died in The War on Terrorism.

”If it wasn’t for their sacrifice we wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have today,” said Mullins. It is their willingness to give of themselves, give until the very end, their ultimate to their last breath. To allow us to have that term, that word freedom.”

The ceremony concluded with the museum’s Armored Support Group performing a 21-gun salute using three 105 mm Howitzers.

The museum also took a moment during the ceremony to honor Gold Star families and veterans.

“Remembering the Fallen” Museum of the American G.I. Armored Support Group performs a 21-gun salute with 105 Howitzers in honor of fallen veterans ahead of Memorial Day. More tonight on KBTX News at Ten. pic.twitter.com/znL3mQZ5Q7 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 29, 2022

