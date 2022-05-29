Police report: Navasota man confesses to firing gun into College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have arrested a Navasota man who admitted to firing a gun into an apartment where three adults were sleeping in the early morning hours of March 14, according to an arrest report released this weekend.

The shots were fired around 6:00 a.m. at an apartment complex at 1501 Valley View Drive in College Station.

The suspect, Claytarrius Collins, 24, admitted to police he fired the shots because one of the people inside the apartment wasn’t answering his phone calls.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police say Collins later admitted to tossing the gun used out of the car but it was never recovered, said the report.

Collings was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Saturday and released on Sunday on bonds totaling $96,000.

His charges include Deadly Conduct by Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

