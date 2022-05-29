Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after pursuit, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One man accused of stealing catalytic converters was arrested after a chase Saturday, College Station Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of catalytic converter thefts in progress in the vicinity when the officers spotted the vehicle on University Drive.

After a short vehicle chase, authorities say the suspect ran away and was later caught by officers.

College Station Police say during the investigation process they found 8 catalytic converters located inside the car.

Officers were also able to obtain video of two of the thefts.

College Station Police identified the suspect as Reginald Carl Thomas, 22 out of Houston. Thomas is currently in the Brazos County Jail on 13 charges.

Officers say Thomas admitted that the catalytic converters were stolen.

On 5/28/2022, at 2125 hours, 2 officers were sitting in the parking lot of Razzoo’s when a call for service came in of someone cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle. The vehicle then passed both of them and they initiated a stop.(1)1 pic.twitter.com/NhLGooLPKM — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 29, 2022

