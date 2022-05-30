12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Memorial Day weekend is the deadliest holiday on Texas roads, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to TxDOT, the 78-hour time period that constitutes Memorial Day weekend was the deadliest holiday period in 2019 with a total of 44 people loosing their lives on Texas roads, said the agency. Data for 2020 and 2021 was not immediately available.

Law enforcement from across the county and state will continue to patrol throughout the weekend looking for impaired drivers.

According to arrest records, since Friday afternoon 12 arrests have been made in Brazos County for individuals driving while intoxicated.

The Bryan Police Department reported the most arrested with six followed by the College Station Police Department with three. The Texas A&M University Police Department reported two arrests and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported one arrest.

