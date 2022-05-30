Agatha set for landfall Monday, may lead to additional development in gulf

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first named storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season may be responsible for the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season later this week.

The near Category 3 strength storm will make landfall Monday in southern Mexico, then potentially re-emerge and re-development in the southern gulf of Caribbean later this week. (KBTX)

Hurricane Agatha formed over the weekend and will make landfall as a Category 3 storm or very close to it in southern Mexico. Coastal flooding due to storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected throughout the day in Oaxaca, Mexico, along with the potential for life-threatening flooding from heavy rain. This storm will weaken quickly this evening, expected to fizzle by late tonight, but will still bring heavy rain across a large portion of southern Mexico through at least midweek.

The near Category 3 strength storm will make landfall Monday in southern Mexico, then potentially re-emerge and re-development in the southern gulf of Caribbean later this week. (KBTX)

From there, models continue to hint at the possibility of these unsettled remnants re-organizing in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has upped these odds to 40% over the next 5 days. While there are still plenty of questions to be answered regarding this system, this looks to be of minimal concern for the state of Texas. High pressure here at the surface will likely keep this system in the southern Gulf / Caribbean through the middle of the week, and any development from this system looks to be steered to the east-northeast over the remainder of the week and into the first weekend of June.

We’ll watch this throughout the week, but regardless of development, this system looks to remain to the east of Texas, meaning we keep the heat and dry weather around into this weekend.

If this was to become a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, it would be named Alex. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.