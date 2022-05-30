Aggies excited to host a regional that includes Schlossnagle’s former squad, TCU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball fans gathered at the Ford Hall of Champions with plenty to cheer about when the NCAA selection committee announced A&M would be a No, 5 overall seed in the upcoming tournament. This means the Aggies will not only host a regional, but if they advance, they’ll host a super regional series as well.

The Aggies were glad to hear they won’t have to leave College Station during the playoffs until the College World Series in Omaha.

“Last year we missed it. My freshman year we were in it,” A&M pitcher Joseph “Moo” Menefee said. ”To be able to get back and keep playing with the guys is a great feeling,” Menefee added.

“I’m excited,” exclaimed A&M catcher Troy Claunch. “It’ll be my fourth regional now. This is the most exciting time of the year. This is what we work for all year long is to get to this point and now we’re here,” Claunch added.

“I’m super excited,” A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle replied. “Really proud of our team. Hosting and getting a national seed is reflective of the kind of season you’ve put together to this point. It certainly doesn’t guarantee anything moving forward, but it’s a reward,” Schlossnagle added.

The Maroon and White will start postseason play against the 4 seed in their bracket, Oral Roberts, and the other two teams coming to Olsen Field are Louisiana and Schlossnagle’s former team, TCU.

“Once they announced the host sites and then you look at Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and TCU, you’ve got to figure one of those schools is going to come here,” Schlossnagle explained. “God has and the NCAA committee seems to have a little sense of humor, so TCU is the one that’s coming,” added Schlossnagle.

“It makes for good TV, and the NCAA, they love to do that,” Claunch said. “I don’t think it’s a surprise to really anybody once we found out they weren’t going to be hosting. Pretty much knew they’d be here. Shoot, I was in Fort Worth last summer at their regional. I’m excited to play them again. It’s just going to be a good time all around,” Claunch added.

Apart from TCU being Schlossangle’s old team, the Aggies and Horned Frogs have a lot of recent history in the postseason to make for an interesting regional. TCU beat A&M in the College World Series in 2017, the Super Regional series in both 2015 and 2016, and eliminated the Aggies in a regional in 2012.

“It’s definitely going to be fun just with the past 3 Super Regionals and then the College World Series they beat us,” Menefee said. “There’s going to be a lot of extra built-up stuff. We’re just going to try and play our game and let the cards fall where they fall,” Menefee added.

“You just play baseball and try not to pay attention to the jersey that’s on the other side and the players and the emotions that I have for those guys,” explained Schlossnagle. “It’s something that I’ve prepared myself for. It’s something I’ve thought about when I made the decision (to coach at Texas A&M). They’re certainly trying to advance to the Super Regional and College World Series as well, so once you get on the field most of that stuff goes out the door,” Schlossnagle added.

Before getting a chance to play the Horned Frogs, Texas A&M will begin the double-elimination regional this Friday at 1:00 against Oral Roberts.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.