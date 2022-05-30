Authorities release new photos of convicted killer

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez’s tattoos on his back, stomach, chest and arms on Sunday. The convicted killer who escaped custody on May 12, while being transported by bus, has warrants out for his arrest for escape and aggravated assault against a public servant.

The 46-year-old is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen running into the woods off Highway 7 near Centerville.

Lopez is said to be affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and has ties to the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. They say if you see Lopez, do not approach him, call 9-1-1.

A combined reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to Lopez’s capture. Anyone with information about where he could be is urged to contact the TDCJ Office of Inspector General CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171. Tips can also be sent to the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102.

