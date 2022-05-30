Blue Bell Park Selected to Host NCAA Regional

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M’s Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park was named one of 16 regional sites for the 75th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced on Sunday evening.By virtue of being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team field. It marks the 36th overall selection for the Aggies who had a streak of 13 consecutive tournament appearances snapped last season.

“This is just another accomplishment that is well-deserved for our fans, players and staff,” Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “It is NOW time for the 12th Man to buy all the tickets and show up LOUD from the first pitch! Our team must do our part by playing sound and fundamental baseball in all phases. The postseason is NEVER about the best team, only about the team that PLAYS the best… that will be our mantra from this point forward. Gig ‘em!”

This marks the 12th time Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park will host an NCAA Regional. Texas A&M was one of four SEC schools selected to host a regional, joined by Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.Each regional field features four teams, playing a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 3, to Monday, June 6.The remaining at-large teams, top-eight national seeds, first-round regional pairing and site assignments will be announced on Monday at 11:00 a.m. during an hour-long live selection program on ESPN2

.NCAA COLLEGE STATION REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

Limited Lawn/SRO and/or Section 12 all-session tickets will be available to the public starting Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m.

Once all-session is no longer available, please check the 12th Man Foundation website prior to each game regarding the availability of individual tickets.

2022 NCAA DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP HOSTS

Auburn

East Carolina

Florida

Georgia Southern

Louisville

Maryland

Miami (Fla.)

North Carolina

Oklahoma State

Oregon State

Southern Mississippi

Stanford

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

Virginia Tech

