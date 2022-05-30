Body found in Lake Somerville, no signs of foul play

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A body was found in Lake Somerville near Welch Park Monday morning, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses say they saw a body floating about 20 yards off the shore-line and immediately called 911, the sheriff’s office said. A Welch Park worker was able to bring the victim to shore as the sheriff’s office, Somerville police, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Park Rangers responded to investigate.

Investigators identified the victim as a 26-year-old man and notified next of kin, but they are withholding his name while other family members are being notified.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was in the water about 24 to 36 hours before they were discovered. No witnesses at this time saw the victim go into the water, but investigators do not suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

