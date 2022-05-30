Advertisement

Closing out May: a record month of heat

Third month of the past six that will end as a top 10 warmest of record in Bryan-College Station
May 2022 is expected to end as the 2nd warmest of record in Bryan-College Station
May 2022 is expected to end as the 2nd warmest of record in Bryan-College Station(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Remember December? Remember how exceptionally warm the last month of 2021 was? It was the second warmest December of record for Bryan-College Station.

Remember April? Remember how warm April felt compared to a typical start of spring in the Brazos Valley? It was the seventh warmest April of record for Bryan-College Station.

Now here we are in May. It is easy to realize how hot May has been considering we currently living through it each day. As of Sunday evening, May in Bryan-College Station is 4.7° above what the typical average temperature for the fifth month of the year is expected to be, per the 30-year-average. The average for May 1st through 29th comes in at 81.1° -- 0.5° shy of the all-time record warmest May locally.

May 2022 is expected to close out as the 2nd warmest of record in Bryan-College Station
May 2022 is expected to close out as the 2nd warmest of record in Bryan-College Station(KBTX)
  • Hottest May of record in Bryan-College Station: 1996 when the average temperature ended at 81.6° (26 years ago).
  • May 2022 is expected to end as the 2nd hottest May in Bryan-College Station’s 140 years of record-keeping
Hot highs are expected to close out May and begin the month of June
Hot highs are expected to close out May and begin the month of June(KBTX)

As of Sunday night, the forecast for Monday called for a low of 75° and a high of 96°. Tuesday’s forecast is expected to fall in a range of 77° to 96°. If the forecast holds, May 2022 will end with an average temperature of 84.4° -- 0.2° shy of tying the all-time hottest May. That would also be a full 2° warmer than the third hottest May on record when 2010 held an average of 79.4°.

2021 vs 2022 compared in the first 148 days of the year
2021 vs 2022 compared in the first 148 days of the year(KBTX)

The first five months of 2022 are currently running above average by 0.5°.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ed Chelby said his daughter attends Saegert Elementary, where his wife is also a school nurse.
Central Texas father stands guard outside school: ‘I could not sleep after Uvalde’
Catalytic converters recovered by the College Station Police Department. Photo courtesy of CSPD
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after pursuit, police say
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say
Robin Moran, 48
Grimes County woman missing since Thursday found safe
Latest on Tropical Storm Agatha from the National Hurricane Center
First named system forms in the Pacific, forecasters monitoring the Southern Gulf

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather Update 5/29
Sunday Night Weather Update 5/29
Latest on Tropical Storm Agatha from the National Hurricane Center
First named system forms in the Pacific, forecasters monitoring the Southern Gulf
Saturday Evening Weather Update 5/28
Saturday Evening Weather Update 5/28
Friday Evening Weather Update 5/27
Friday Evening Weather Update 5/27