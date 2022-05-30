Closing out May: a record month of heat

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Remember December? Remember how exceptionally warm the last month of 2021 was? It was the second warmest December of record for Bryan-College Station.

Remember April? Remember how warm April felt compared to a typical start of spring in the Brazos Valley? It was the seventh warmest April of record for Bryan-College Station.

Now here we are in May. It is easy to realize how hot May has been considering we currently living through it each day. As of Sunday evening, May in Bryan-College Station is 4.7° above what the typical average temperature for the fifth month of the year is expected to be, per the 30-year-average. The average for May 1st through 29th comes in at 81.1° -- 0.5° shy of the all-time record warmest May locally.

May 2022 is expected to close out as the 2nd warmest of record in Bryan-College Station (KBTX)

Hottest May of record in Bryan-College Station : 1996 when the average temperature ended at 81.6° (26 years ago).

May 2022 is expected to end as the 2nd hottest May in Bryan-College Station’s 140 years of record-keeping

Hot highs are expected to close out May and begin the month of June (KBTX)

As of Sunday night, the forecast for Monday called for a low of 75° and a high of 96°. Tuesday’s forecast is expected to fall in a range of 77° to 96°. If the forecast holds, May 2022 will end with an average temperature of 84.4° -- 0.2° shy of tying the all-time hottest May. That would also be a full 2° warmer than the third hottest May on record when 2010 held an average of 79.4°.

2021 vs 2022 compared in the first 148 days of the year (KBTX)

The first five months of 2022 are currently running above average by 0.5°.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.