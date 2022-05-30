College Station US Army Career Center hosts inaugural Memorial Day Murph Challenge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One of the many Memorial Day events taking place to honor our nation’s fallen are Murph Challenges. The College Station US Army Career Center hosted its inaugural version of the event early Monday morning at Veteran’s Park.

According to Staff Sgt. Mitchell Moore, a Murph is a workout created by Medal of Honor recipient, Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy

The intense workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 sit-ups, 300 air-squats, and wraps up with another mile run. Usually, the individual completing the workout will wear body armor or a weighted vest.

Moore says the workout is a way to recognize fallen servicemen and women and law enforcement officers. He says a lot of area first responders came and participated in the event.

“It’s to honor the fallen,” said Moore. “It’s to honor our military service members and of course, now we’re also honoring our LEOs, our law enforcement officers.”

Moore says he wanted to host the event after personally participating in it while on active duty at Fort Bragg.

He hopes to make it a yearly event on Memorial Day for the community to participate in.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.