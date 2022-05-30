Community gathers to honor the brave soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While many look at Memorial Day as the unofficial start of the summer its true purpose is a time to remember those armed service members that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Veterans, family and friends gathered at the American Legion Post #159 in Bryan Monday Morning to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives defending the United States of America.

Monday’s ceremony began with the presentation of the colors followed by the pledge of allegiance and a prayer.

Post commander Dale Hutchcraft introduced the guest speaker Tyson Voekel, Army Reservist, and president of the Texas A&M Foundation.

For those participating and in attendance Memorial Day carries several meanings.

“There are so many that have passed and given their all for our country,” said Hutchcraft. “Memorial Day for me is a time to remember those like my father who came back from World War II but had those memories of his friends who didn’t make it.”

For veterans like American Legion Vice Commander Tom Marty Memorial Day is a time of remembrance.

“Memorial Day is one of those times where I have the opportunity to remember those that have given their ultimate sacrifice in the defense of this nation,” said Marty.

Marty says he understands what it means to sacrifice oneself.

“We all have to come to grips with the idea that we may have to make that ultimate sacrifice,” said Marty. " We go forward knowing that we may be called upon to do something a lot of people aren’t willing to do and we take it very seriously and take it to heart.”

For Marine veteran T.J. Robie, Memorial Day is a time to reflect and think about those not here with us today.

“Every time I hear taps whether it’s at a Memorial Day ceremony, veterans day ceremony, or when I’m attending a service of a fallen military person it touches me,” said Robie. “It causes me to reflect on, one of my service but also on those who didn’t come home with me.”

Robie says it’s also a time to remember the purpose of the sacrifice veterans make.

“To remember those that have given their lives through all the conflicts in the United States to make this country the great democracy that it is today and the freedoms that we all get to enjoy,” said Robie.

Several city and county officials took part in the ceremony including Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney.

The ceremony concluded with the American Legion Post #159 Honor Guard performing a 3-shot rifle volley.

"The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men." Those that remain took a moment this #MemorialDay to honor those that gave their all and made the ultimate sacrifice. More tonight on KBTX News at Ten. pic.twitter.com/iLGLvLKcMS — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.