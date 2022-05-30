Advertisement

Honoring those who served our country: Flags for Memorial Day Remembrance event

Flags for Memorial Day Remembrance at the College Station Cemetery.
Flags for Memorial Day Remembrance at the College Station Cemetery.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On May 30, people came together for the Flags for Memorial Day Remembrance event at the College Station Cemetery. This event is held to commemorate those in the U.S. Military who proudly served the country with U.S flags placed by their headstones.

Memorial Day is an American tradition where United States citizens give thanks to all of the people who dedicated their lives to service and honor the sacrifices made to assure our freedom, safety and Constitutional rights. The Brazos Valley Chapter of National Sojourners started the flag placement tradition over 30 years ago.

Youth and their parents, community members, local service, historical and patriotic organizations were at the cemetery bright and early to honor those who have fallen. Volunteers signed in, received flags and a clipboard with their designated veterans, then went off to place the flags on the headstones. Many people took the time to say a quick prayer for each flag they placed.

Over 1,000 U.S. flags were placed on Memorial Day at the cemetery with a reminder that none of the soldiers are forgotten, but will always be remembered.

