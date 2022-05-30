Advertisement

Lady Lions looking to wrap up turnaround with 3A Championship

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin softball team is one of the few teams across the state still playing. The Lady Lions hitting the field Monday morning for one of its final practices before heading to Austin for the UIL State Tournament in the 3A Semifinals on Wednesday.

The program has made quite the change under Head Coach Jordan Lyle. Back in 2019 the Lady Lions won only one game that season. Senior shortstop Kaylin Ortner was a freshman on that one win squad and has seen quite the improvement over the last 3 seasons.

“We definitely started from the bottom that’s for sure,” said Ortner. ”It feels really good to know that I am finishing out with hopefully a state championship when I started from winning one game to only losing four so it feels good, really good!” wrapped up the senior shortstop.

“I was over at baseball for three years just watching that season and their faces and just it was tough to watch but just getting an opportunity to just go in there and turn things around. It has been a great ride,” ended Lyle.

Franklin’s semifinal game with the Bulldogettes of Coahoma will take place at 1 pm on Wednesday afternoon at McCombs Field in Austin.

