Moss Named to SEC All-Tournament Team

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOOVER, Alabama – Texas A&M first baseman Jack Moss was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team, as voted on by the media in attendance.

Moss continued his prowess at the plate, batting .500 at the tournament. He logged two hits in each of the three games. In Thursday’s rout of Florida, he batted 2-for-3 with one walk, one run and one RBI. He swung 2-for-5 and was hit by a pitch in Friday’s epic comeback win over Alabama. He wrapped up the event as one of two Aggies two record multiple hits in the tournament-ending loss Saturday against Florida.

On the season, Moss leads the SEC in hits (85) and ranks fourth in the league with a .373 batting average. His offensive numbers include 15 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 42 RBI and seven stolen bases. He is also a standout on defense and he went the 30-game SEC schedule without making an error at first base.

The Aggies advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinal round for the fourth time since joining the league for the 2013 campaign. Texas A&M entered as the No. 2 seed after winning its first SEC Western Division crown.

To learn more about Texas A&M baseball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

2022 SEC All-Tournament Team

P: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

P: Sean Harney, Kentucky

C: Devin Burkes, Kentucky

DH: Jac Caglianone, Florida

1B: Jack Moss, Texas A&M

2B: Daniel Harris IV, Kentucky

3B: Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF: Caden Rose, Alabama

Most Valuable Player: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

