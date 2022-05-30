Texas A&M Baseball #5 national seed, will host regional and super regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Jim Schlossnagle led the Aggies to a 37-18 season in his debut year, the Aggies will host a regional and super regional as a part of the NCAA tournament.

Texas A&M learned they would at least host a regional Sunday afternoon, but found out they would be the #5 national seed during a selection show Monday.

TCU, Schlossnagle’s former school, will be the #2 seed in the regional.

The University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, led by head coach Matt Deggs, a former assistant at A&M, will also travel to College Station to play in the regional.

Oral Roberts rounds out the four teams who will play in the regional. Oral Roberts will play Texas A&M first, with TCU and Louisiana facing off for their first matchup of the weekend.

The regional takes place June 3-6 at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Texas A&M will be the 5th overall seed, so if they advance they’ll host a super regional as well pic.twitter.com/7qnZEfVQPR — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) May 30, 2022

