Advertisement

Texas A&M Baseball #5 national seed, will host regional and super regional

Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle before his debut with the Aggies against...
Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle before his debut with the Aggies against Fordham. In his first season, the Aggies have secured a #5 national seed after a 37-18 overall record.(Tyler Shaw)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Jim Schlossnagle led the Aggies to a 37-18 season in his debut year, the Aggies will host a regional and super regional as a part of the NCAA tournament.

Texas A&M learned they would at least host a regional Sunday afternoon, but found out they would be the #5 national seed during a selection show Monday.

TCU, Schlossnagle’s former school, will be the #2 seed in the regional.

The University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, led by head coach Matt Deggs, a former assistant at A&M, will also travel to College Station to play in the regional.

Oral Roberts rounds out the four teams who will play in the regional. Oral Roberts will play Texas A&M first, with TCU and Louisiana facing off for their first matchup of the weekend.

The regional takes place June 3-6 at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converters recovered by the College Station Police Department. Photo courtesy of CSPD
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after pursuit, police say
Police said in an arrest report they were serving an arrest warrant for Madison Brown, 25, on...
CSPD: Woman charged with fraud after she’s caught with stolen IDs, bank cards, checks
The victim was one of two people shot in the early morning hours of May 15 in a residential...
Man dies after being shot earlier this month on Anita Street in Bryan
Robin Moran, 48
Grimes County woman missing since Thursday found safe
The suspect, Claytarrius Collins, 24, admitted to police he fired the shots because one of the...
Police report: Navasota man confesses to firing gun into College Station apartment

Latest News

The near Category 3 strength storm will make landfall Monday in southern Mexico, then...
Agatha set for landfall Monday, may lead to additional development in gulf
5/30
PinPoint Tropical weather update - Memorial Day
5/30
Memorial Day PinPoint Forecast
Sunday Night Weather Update 5/29
Sunday Night Weather Update 5/29