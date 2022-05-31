Advertisement

Agatha weakens, likely to lead to Atlantic development later this week

Alex likely to form by the end of the week
By Max Crawford
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on the Pacific coast, it is looking more likely that the remnants of Agatha could re-emerge in the Atlantic Basin, potentially leading to the first named storm of the Atlantic season.

Agatha made landfall in the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico and continues to weaken Tuesday as it interacts with land and drops torrential rain. This system will slowly move northeast into either the far southern gulf or western Caribbean over the next few days, where re-development into a tropical system looks likely.

As of the 7am Tuesday update from The National Hurricane Center, re-development is likely to occur by the end of the week/weekend as activity generally drifts northeast. This storm is still not expected to impact the state of Texas, due to upper-level winds steering the system away from the area. The biggest thing to nail down between now and the end of the week is exactly where that new circulation will form, but those in the Yucatan all the way to Florida should keep tuned to the forecast through this coming weekend.

