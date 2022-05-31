Agatha weakens, likely to lead to Atlantic development later this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on the Pacific coast, it is looking more likely that the remnants of Agatha could re-emerge in the Atlantic Basin, potentially leading to the first named storm of the Atlantic season.

Hurricane #Agatha landfall via storm-centered MIMIC microwave imagery, a synthetic blend of tropical cyclone data from low-Earth orbiting satellites. Note the well-formed eye just prior to landfall. https://t.co/e5LdFF5Lo8 pic.twitter.com/tdFWlNCM79 — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) May 31, 2022

Agatha made landfall in the Oaxaca region of southern Mexico and continues to weaken Tuesday as it interacts with land and drops torrential rain. This system will slowly move northeast into either the far southern gulf or western Caribbean over the next few days, where re-development into a tropical system looks likely.

As of the 7am Tuesday update from The National Hurricane Center, re-development is likely to occur by the end of the week/weekend as activity generally drifts northeast. This storm is still not expected to impact the state of Texas, due to upper-level winds steering the system away from the area. The biggest thing to nail down between now and the end of the week is exactly where that new circulation will form, but those in the Yucatan all the way to Florida should keep tuned to the forecast through this coming weekend.

The latest 7-day precipitation forecast shows two main areas of active and potentially impactful weather. Numerous t-storms are likely across the central U.S. over the span of multiple days. Meanwhile, moisture from a tropical disturbance may impact southern FL late this week. pic.twitter.com/E0tn7vzcZ7 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) May 31, 2022

