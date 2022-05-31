Advertisement

Aggies Welcome Lauren Hogan to Volleyball Program

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball announced the addition of Syracuse transfer Lauren Hogan to its roster Tuesday.

“Lauren’s enthusiasm and competitive drive immediately captured our attention the first time we talked with her,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “Lauren’s athleticism and discipline, combined with her knowledge and libero experience, will breed high-level competition in our gym. We can’t wait for her to be in Aggieland.”

A member of the 2020-21 ACC All-Freshman Team, Hogan ranked first in the league in digs per set (4.75) while leading the Orange with 280 total digs during her rookie campaign. The 5-foot-4 defensive specialist scooped 490 digs and dished out 86 assists in two seasons at Syracuse. Against Florida State and Miami, Hogan recorded a career-high 31 digs and eight assists in each match, respectively.

A native of Loveland, Ohio, Hogan was a four-year varsity starter at Mount Notre Dame High School. She served as a senior captain for the Cougars in 2019 and helped her school to a berth in the state semifinals. Hogan surpassed the 400-dig benchmark for her career and she earned the Mount Notre Dame Coaches’ Award following her senior season.

