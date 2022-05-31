Advertisement

Bennett Named PING First Team All-American

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett garnered PING First Team All-America honors for the second-consecutive season, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Tuesday.

Bennett, who was one of 10 players named to the first team, placed 10th at the NCAA Championships after shooting a 3-over 283. The Madisonville, Texas, native catapulted up the leaderboard in the final round as the senior carded a 6-under 64, the lowest round by an individual on Monday.

For the season, Bennett tallied a 69.97 stroke average, breaking Chandler Phillips’ school record of 70.18 set in 2018-19. The Southeastern Conference Golfer of the Year became the first Aggie since Danny Briggs in 1982 to be named conference golfer of the year.

He registered his fourth-career victory after carding an 18-under 198, the second-lowest score in relation to par in program history, at the Louisiana Classics. The Hogan Award finalist registered six top-five finishes in 2021-22.

