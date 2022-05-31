Advertisement

Bennett Places 10th at NCAA Championships

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - Sam Bennett during Texas A&M Aggie Mens Golf Photo Day in College Station, TX. Photo By Bailey Orr/Texas A&M Athletics(Bailey Orr | Bailey Orr)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett launched up the leaderboard 39 spots after carding a 6-under 64, the lowest round by an individual Monday, in the fourth round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Bennett’s finish is the best by an Aggie since Ty Dunlap tied for eighth in 2013.

The Madisonville, Texas, native tallied birdies on his first three holes before registering a birdie on No. 16 to make the turn at 4-under. On the front nine, the senior birdied Nos. 1 and 2 to move to 6-under before carding a bogey on No. 5, his lone blemish on the round.

Bennett birdied hole No. 7 before closing out the round with back-to-back pars.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Most Read

Booking Photo for Dr. Grady Hogue
Bryan physician, Texas A&M Health Science Center Clinical Assistant Professor arrested for pointing gun at mover
Police say the suspect pulled up to the victim, leaned out his car window, and threatened her...
Customer robbed outside College Station bank on Wednesday
Gonzalo Lopez
TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for...
Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County
Felipe Robles, 34, died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Family of man killed in double shooting in Bryan speaks out, seeks answers

Latest News

Lovelady Lions softball
Crawford denies Lovelady 2A state softball title
Nearly 500 Aggie baseball fans took advantage of C.C. Creations’ NIL Texas A&M baseball event...
Aggie baseball enjoys ‘fan appreciation day’ at C.C. Creations
2022 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings and results
Lee recognized as NFCA Second Team All-American
Franklin’s state championship run ends in 14-10 heartbreaking loss to Coahoma