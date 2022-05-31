Bennett Places 10th at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett launched up the leaderboard 39 spots after carding a 6-under 64, the lowest round by an individual Monday, in the fourth round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Bennett’s finish is the best by an Aggie since Ty Dunlap tied for eighth in 2013.

The Madisonville, Texas, native tallied birdies on his first three holes before registering a birdie on No. 16 to make the turn at 4-under. On the front nine, the senior birdied Nos. 1 and 2 to move to 6-under before carding a bogey on No. 5, his lone blemish on the round.

Bennett birdied hole No. 7 before closing out the round with back-to-back pars.

