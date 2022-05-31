Advertisement

Boaters capture massive rockslide on camera

Boaters spending time on Lake Powell for Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide occurred. (CNN Newsource, MILA CARTER)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boaters captured the moment a massive rockslide happened on Lake Powell in Arizona.

The video is from Mila Carter who was spending time on the lake for Memorial Day with her husband.

The huge slab of rock crashed into the water below.

The second the section of the cliff broke off, Carter’s husband sped away for safety.

No one was injured in their boat.

“Luckily, no one was around,” she said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A final ruling on the cause of death will be released after toxicology results come in.
Preliminary autopsy results: Body found in Lake Somerville victim of drowning
DWI Graphic
12 suspected DWI drivers arrested in Brazos County over Memorial Day weekend
Authorities released new photos of Gonzalo Lopez’s tattoos on his back, stomach, chest and arms...
Authorities release new photos of convicted killer
The near Category 3 strength storm will make landfall Monday in southern Mexico, then...
Agatha set for landfall Monday, may lead to additional development in gulf
Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle before his debut with the Aggies against...
Texas A&M Baseball #5 national seed, will host regional and super regional

Latest News

Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, following a high school graduation on Xavier...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide
The Girl Scouts have partnered with beauty brand HipDot to release its first makeup collection...
Girl Scouts release official makeup collection
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry