Bryan Fire Department hosts Memorial Day Murph workout

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Fire Department hosted their 2nd Annual Memorial Day Murph Workout on Monday morning at Bryan Fire Department Station.

Cody May, Bryan Fire Department Lieutenant, said he’s very glad the Bryan Fire Department is able to host a Murph Workout again after a year off due to COVID-19.

“We are bringing all kinds of first responders from the area to our station,” said May. “It’s awesome seeing everyone come together to do something like the Murph Workout.”

May said the Murph workout he and the crew did on Memorial Day was nothing compared to what men and women have sacrificed for our country.

“The Murph Workout is a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 sit-ups, 300 air-squats, and then another mile run,” said May. “Also we have 40-pound vests that we’re able to put on.”

May said there are several military veterans that work for Bryan Fire Department.

“Embracing this workout with our guys who are now veterans is pretty special. It’s just a small token to them after everything they’ve done for us,” he said.

The Bryan Fire Department hopes to host more Murph Workouts in the future.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.